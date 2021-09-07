Danforth Daily Weather Forecast
DANFORTH, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0