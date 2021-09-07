Manila Weather Forecast
MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
