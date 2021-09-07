Weather Forecast For Stanford
STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, September 10
Chance of Light Rain
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
