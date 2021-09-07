Weather Forecast For Monticello
MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, September 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
