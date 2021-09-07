Weather Forecast For North San Juan
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
