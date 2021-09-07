CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North San Juan, CA

Weather Forecast For North San Juan

North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 8 days ago

NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bofsbzE00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

