Weather Forecast For Powers
POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
