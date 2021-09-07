Farson Daily Weather Forecast
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
