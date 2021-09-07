Elkton Weather Forecast
ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 90 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
