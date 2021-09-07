Miles Weather Forecast
MILES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0