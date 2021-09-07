CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leedey, OK

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Leedey Updates
Leedey Updates
 8 days ago

(LEEDEY, OK) A sunny Tuesday is here for Leedey, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leedey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bofsGe500

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Leedey Updates

Leedey Updates

Leedey, OK
8
Followers
219
Post
450
Views
ABOUT

With Leedey Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy