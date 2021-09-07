Weather Forecast For Elk City

ELK CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.