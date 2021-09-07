Bliss Daily Weather Forecast
BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
