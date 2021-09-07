4-Day Weather Forecast For Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas Of Smoke High 92 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Areas Of Smoke High 93 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 9 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 92 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.