Taholah Daily Weather Forecast
TAHOLAH, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0