Flagler Daily Weather Forecast
FLAGLER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
