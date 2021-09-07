4-Day Weather Forecast For Sanderson
SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
