Weather Forecast For Culbertson

CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 29 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.