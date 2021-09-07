CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halfway, OR

Weather Forecast For Halfway

 8 days ago

HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0bofrx7l00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 93 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 92 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

