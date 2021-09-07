Weather Forecast For Halfway
HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
