Weather Forecast For Prospect
PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Areas Of Smoke
- High 83 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Areas Of Smoke
- High 81 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
