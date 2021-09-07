CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pomerene, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Pomerene

Pomerene News Flash
Pomerene News Flash
 8 days ago

(POMERENE, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pomerene. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pomerene:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bofrqwg00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Seven takeaways from California's recall election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday won a broad and renewed mandate from voters who soundly rejected a recall attempt on the strength of a mammoth turnout campaign that targeted Democratic voters. Newsom is the second governor in American history, after former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), to survive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pomerene, AZ
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

US gymnasts testify before Congress about FBI's Nassar investigation

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony at 10 a.m. ET from four US gymnastics during a hearing about the FBI's handling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Here's who is testifying in the hearing's first panel:. Simone Biles. McKayla Maroney. Maggie Nichols. Aly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
ENVIRONMENT
Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene, AZ
15
Followers
279
Post
884
Views
ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy