4-Day Weather Forecast For Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 82 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Smoke High 88 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, September 9 Smoke High 85 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.