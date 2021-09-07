CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cawood, KY

Tuesday sun alert in Cawood — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 8 days ago

(CAWOOD, KY) A sunny Tuesday is here for Cawood, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cawood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bofrktY00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Cawood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

