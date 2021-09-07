CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Stratford

 8 days ago

STRATFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bofrj0p00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

