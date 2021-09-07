Franklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 59 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



