Franklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
