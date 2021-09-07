CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairchild, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairchild

Fairchild Journal
 8 days ago

FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bofra4I00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

