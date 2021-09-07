Scooba Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SCOOBA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.