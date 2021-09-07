Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Presque Isle

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Presque Isle Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Presque Isle:

Tuesday, September 7 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.