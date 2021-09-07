Weather Forecast For Hettinger
HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
