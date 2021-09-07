CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirklin, IN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

 8 days ago

(KIRKLIN, IN) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Kirklin, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kirklin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bofqvSw00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

