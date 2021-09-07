Great Beer, Great Food and Rockin’ Music at the Brats, Brews & Bands Festival in Lacey
With one of the more exciting musical lineups in the history of the festival, Brats, Brews & Bands 2021 is bringing touring bands such as Mas Tequila, Elton/Joel, Dakota Poorman, Breana Renea, Trick Candles, Dead Lee and Tobias The Owl to headline this amazing one-day festival. Also appearing are several local favorites such as Nana’s Pants Suit, Slainte, The Lemmings, and Exit 88. Catch them all live at the Brats, Brews & Bands Festival in Lacey on September 11, 2021.www.thurstontalk.com
Comments / 0