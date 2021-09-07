Garden Valley Daily Weather Forecast
GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 93 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
