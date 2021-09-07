Fort Benton Weather Forecast
FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 90 °F, low 56 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0