4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 89 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 87 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



