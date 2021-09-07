Wells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 91 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 93 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while isolated t-storms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
