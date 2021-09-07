Wells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze High 91 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze High 93 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while isolated t-storms overnight High 92 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.