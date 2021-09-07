CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FAT Brands Lands 200-Unit Development Deal in Middle East

QSR magazine
 9 days ago

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and nine other restaurant concepts, is growing its footprint in the Middle East with 136 brick-and-mortar restaurant locations across five countries. In partnership with Kitopi, the master franchisee for this deal, six FAT Brands concepts will be opening over the next five years, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Great American Cookies, Elevation Burger, and Yalla Mediterranean.

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Foreign Policy

Japan Is the Middle East’s Most Credible Player

Last month, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi visited Egypt, Palestine, Israel, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Qatar as part of a regional tour focused on Middle Eastern security and COVID-19 recovery. The visit coincided with the United States’ exit from Afghanistan as well as the ensuing uncertainty surrounding Washington’s decades-long commitments to the Arabian Gulf and broader involvement in regional geopolitics.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Economic Development is Best Chance for Middle East's Post-COVID Recovery | Opinion

The U.S. and her allies face a deteriorating situation in the Middle East. International media attention today focuses on the Taliban's accelerated takeover of Afghanistan and America's humiliation there, but the regional situation is much worse. Lebanon is undergoing total collapse that will likely result in a civil war or enhanced conditions for the next conflict with Israel that will be far more lethal than in 2006. The mullahs of Teheran sit on the nuclear threshold and face an international community desperate to appease and relieve the maximum economic pressure campaign of recent years. COVID-19 has ravaged economies across the region with no shortage of youth unemployment, political instability and infrastructure challenges—particularly water access.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

TDF and Seera Group partner to develop the first sustainable tourism project in Al Baha

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) and signed a financing agreement to establish and operate the Raghadan Tourist Resort, the first sustainable tourism project in the Al Baha region – one of the main investment destinations identified under Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy. The agreement was signed during an event at...
INDUSTRY
QSR magazine

Jack in the Box Taps Punchh for Omnichannel Loyalty Solution

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, announced that Jack in the Box, Inc. has entered into the final implementation phase of PAR’s leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh, to introduce a new online digital loyalty program for its 2,219 restaurants.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Fat Brands Inc#Round Table Pizza#Great American Cookies#Marble Slab Creamery#Cafe#Fat Brands#Kitopi Ceo
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai leads Middle East in hotel occupancy

Colliers International has released its latest forecast for full-year hotel occupancies across key Middle East and North Africa markets. In total, the firm has analysed 24 cities in the region. Dubai comes out on top, with many of its key districts broken down. Dubai Marina and JBR are predicted to...
MIDDLE EAST
pymnts

Today in Payments Around the World: FAT Brands Opens Ghost Kitchens in Middle East, Western Union Bringing Cross-Border B2B Payments to Japan

Today in payments around the world, First Abu Dhabi Bank is selling its stake in payments division Magnanti and PayMyTuition partners with dLocal on international tuition payments. Plus, KYODIA and Western Union team up on cross-border B2B money transfers and FAT Brands is opening 70 ghost kitchens across the Middle East.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: McDonald’s El Salvador Takes Bitcoin; FAT Brands to Open 70 Ghost Kitchens in Middle East

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, McDonald’s responded to El Salvador’s move to accept bitcoin as national currency by accepting the cryptocurrency at all its restaurants in the country, while FAT brands announced that it would open 70 virtual kitchens across five Middle Eastern countries. Plus, Abe Ng, CEO of restaurant brand Sushi Maki, discusses the win-win of in-grocery store restaurants.
FOOD & DRINKS
ftnnews.com

Accor and Edamah Introduce Mantis Brand to the Middle East

Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group, has signed a deal to open a new Mantis property on Bahrain’s Hawar Island, merging luxury with eco-tourism, while redefining adventure. Mantis was founded in 2000 by global entrepreneur and conservationist Adrian Gardiner and features a diverse collection of extraordinary destinations around the globe....
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
verdictfoodservice.com

FAT Brands to purchase Twin Peaks from Garnett Station Partners for $300m

Global franchising company FAT Brands has agreed to acquire sports bar and restaurant chain Twin Peaks from Garnett Station Partners in a deal valued at approximately $300m. Slated to be closed by the end of this month, the transaction will include $250m of new securitisation notes and a Series B preferred stock of FAT Brands shares to Garnett Station Partners.
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A look at Fat Brands’ four-year growth run

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. For all the focus on alternative meats and vegetarian lifestyles, there’s little evidence to suggest people are actually consuming less meat, says RB’s The Bottom Line. Chipotle looks to get...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Wipro appoints Mohammed Areff as MD for Middle East

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): IT software major Wipro has announced the appointment of Mohammed Areff as Country Head and Managing Director for the Middle East. He will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, localisation, brand building and significant transformational and modernisation engagements with clients in key sectors across the region.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

FAT Brands pays $300 million for sports lodge chain Twin Peaks

FAT Brands Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to pay $300 million to buy Twin Peaks, a Dallas-based chain of more than 100 sports lodges offering cold draft beer, from seller Garnett Station Partners LLC, the New York-based private equity firm. Los Angeles-based FAT Brands said the business will increase its systemwide sales to $1.8 billion from $1.4 billion and increase its normalized Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by about $25 million to $30 million. Fat Brands plans to use proceeds from $250 million of new securitization notes and an issuance to the sellers of shares of Series B preferred stock to fund the acquisition. Twin Peaks counts 82 stores currently open, plus six more opening by year-end 2021, and 18 target for development in the next 18 months. FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn said the acquisition fits the company's plan to expand into sports and polished casual dining. Shares of FAT Brands rose 0.7% in pre-market trading. It has soared 125.6% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 20.4%.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Making up for lost time: How luxury travel in the Middle East is changing post COVID-19

For the first time, AHIC will house the four close-knit investment communities of the Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC), Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC), Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) under one roof. Under the theme ‘RISE TOGETHER’, event organisers Bench and MEED...
TRAVEL
SKIFT

Marriott’s Post-Pandemic Growth Story Is Outside the U.S.

A cooled-off construction market for hotels in the U.S. gives owners an opportunity to charge even higher rates during the recovery thanks to less supply in the market. But Marriott needs to show shareholders signs of growth. Hello, Asia and Europe. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Adnoc Drilling to Raise $750MM From Abu Dhabi IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is seeking to raise about $750 million from its drilling unit’s IPO, in what would rank among one of the largest share sales in the United Arab Emirates. Adnoc Drilling set the price for its listing at 2.30 dirhams per share, implying an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

Water crisis could lead to conflicts in the Middle East

By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], 14 September (ANI): The Middle East is warming at twice the global average and this summer several countries like Kuwait, Oman, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia recorded temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius(122 Fahrenheit), as forests burn, and severe droughts become more and more frequent. There is compelling evidence that it will be the Middle East region that climate change will hit hardest.
MIDDLE EAST
chatsports.com

Pole Position: Accelerating esports racing in the Middle East

Esports, and especially online racing, is a booming global phenomenon that witnessed rapid growth during the past year. As such, motorsports event and consultancy agency Pole Position is on the move to expand its operations to usher in a new era of sim racing into the Middle East. The company...
ECONOMY
American Progress

Seeking a New Balance for U.S. Policy in the Middle East

The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan has raised concerns about how the United States can best manage and balance its interests and values in complicated places around the globe. The fallout from events in Afghanistan will impact America’s approach in other key regions in the world, including the Middle East. As with its recent moves in Afghanistan, the Biden administration has signaled it seeks to decrease its military engagement in the broader Middle East.
U.S. POLITICS
onestep4ward.com

What Countries are in the Middle East?

Sharing's caring! Share this awesome article with your friends, you know u wanna... So, just what countries are in the Middle East? It’s confusing, I know. Is Pakistan in the Middle East? How about Palestine, is that considered a Middle East Country? Then you get the UAE/Dubai, that’s confusing in its own right! Let me clear it all up for you.
MIDDLE EAST
The Atlantic

How America Can Win the Middle East

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has talked repeatedly about competition with China. To fight off Beijing and other autocracies, he has said, democracies must uphold their values. He has talked much less about the Middle East in that time, and although he has never phrased it in so many words, Biden appears to be trying to deprioritize a region that he believes has consumed too much of America’s attention and resources.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy