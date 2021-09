The airline industry continues to feel the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 ordeal, which has forced several major carriers to be more alert and prepared than usual for massive changes. In addition, there is a consistent notion to resume flight operations and rebuild route networks, as the carriers attempt to recapture as much as the remaining market, despite the persistent travel restrictions. Australia has not reopened its borders for long-haul travel and entry, but Virgin Australia devised the plan to pivot itself towards bolstering its domestic network as borders between some territories reopened.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO