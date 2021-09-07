Rabun Gap Daily Weather Forecast
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of fog then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
