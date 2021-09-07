Daily Weather Forecast For Craig
CRAIG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Light rain during the day; while light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of rain showers then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
