Lockwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0