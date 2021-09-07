Heppner Daily Weather Forecast
HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
