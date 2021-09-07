A cloudy Tuesday in Hoyt Lakes today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOYT LAKES, MN.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Hoyt Lakes, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoyt Lakes:

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 9 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



