CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoyt Lakes, MN

A cloudy Tuesday in Hoyt Lakes today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 8 days ago

(HOYT LAKES, MN.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Hoyt Lakes, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoyt Lakes:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0bofosbV00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoyt Lakes, MN
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Woodward/Costa book details GOP infighting over how to handle Trump after election loss

Washington (CNN) — In their new book "Peril," Bob Woodward and Robert Costa document how top Republicans struggled to manage Donald Trump's exit from the White House while also trying to convince him to help the party down the road. Filled with scenes of backbiting, temper tantrums, and expletive-filled phone calls, the book depicts a GOP in chaos, desperately trying to preserve its relationship with Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak
Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes, MN
3
Followers
269
Post
906
Views
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy