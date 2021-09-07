Lake Toxaway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE TOXAWAY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



