Ennis Weather Forecast
ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 81 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0