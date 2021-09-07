Weather Forecast For Grantsboro

GRANTSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.