Daily Weather Forecast For Montague
MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0