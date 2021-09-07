Daily Weather Forecast For Montague

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



