Daily Weather Forecast For Boron
BORON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 70 °F
- 3 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
