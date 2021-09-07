Weather Forecast For Naalehu
NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, September 10
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
