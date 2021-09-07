Glendale Daily Weather Forecast
GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 98 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 92 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
