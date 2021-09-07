Glendale Daily Weather Forecast

GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 98 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 92 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 9 Haze High 86 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Haze High 81 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



