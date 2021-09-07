Hancock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 63 °F
- 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, September 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
