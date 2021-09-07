Jeffersonville Weather Forecast
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
