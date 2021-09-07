Jeffersonville Weather Forecast

JEFFERSONVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.